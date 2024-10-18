Left Menu

Forging a Global Intelligent Future: H3C Drives Digital Transformation with AI

The H3C NAVIGATE Global Summit 2024 in Dubai showcased H3C's 'AI + Ecosystem' strategy to accelerate digital transformation. Featuring technological innovations like the UniServer G7 and Wi-Fi 7, the summit highlighted AI's role in enhancing decision-making and efficiency across industries. H3C aims to expand AI application globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:12 IST
The H3C NAVIGATE Global Summit 2024, held at the GITEX Global in Dubai, underscored the pivotal role of AI in digital transformation. Industry leaders discussed H3C's 'AI + Ecosystem' strategy, which aims to use AI for enhanced connectivity and computing power across various sectors, setting a blueprint for a new era of intelligence.

At the summit, H3C introduced its LinSeer Intelligent Computing Solution and unveiled technological innovations like the UniServer G7 server and Wi-Fi 7 products. These advancements are designed to enhance AI capabilities, enabling smarter and more efficient digital infrastructures worldwide, underscoring H3C's commitment to innovation.

With a strategic focus on expanding its global footprint, H3C has established a presence in 181 countries, collaborating with over 200 smart cities and many Fortune 500 companies. This showcases its role as a leader in AI-driven societal and industrial advancements, aiming for a sustainable and technologically integrated future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

