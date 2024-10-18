Forging a Global Intelligent Future: H3C Drives Digital Transformation with AI

The H3C NAVIGATE Global Summit 2024, held at the GITEX Global in Dubai, underscored the pivotal role of AI in digital transformation. Industry leaders discussed H3C's 'AI + Ecosystem' strategy, which aims to use AI for enhanced connectivity and computing power across various sectors, setting a blueprint for a new era of intelligence.

At the summit, H3C introduced its LinSeer Intelligent Computing Solution and unveiled technological innovations like the UniServer G7 server and Wi-Fi 7 products. These advancements are designed to enhance AI capabilities, enabling smarter and more efficient digital infrastructures worldwide, underscoring H3C's commitment to innovation.

With a strategic focus on expanding its global footprint, H3C has established a presence in 181 countries, collaborating with over 200 smart cities and many Fortune 500 companies. This showcases its role as a leader in AI-driven societal and industrial advancements, aiming for a sustainable and technologically integrated future.

