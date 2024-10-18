Left Menu

Muted Start for European Shares Post ECB Rate Cut

European shares opened slightly lower on Friday following a rate cut by the European Central Bank that previously boosted stocks. The STOXX 600 index saw modest declines led by real estate, while some sectors like basic resources remained positive. Notably, Volvo and British American Tobacco experienced losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:05 IST
Muted Start for European Shares Post ECB Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares kicked off Friday on a subdued note after reaping gains from the European Central Bank's latest rate cut and encouraging earnings reports.

The STOXX 600 index showed a slight decrease of 0.05% at 0718 GMT, with real estate firms leading the decline at 0.6%, though basic resources and automotive sectors provided some buoyancy. On Thursday, the ECB reduced interest rates to 3.25%. Although ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from hinting at future policy moves, sources suggest a possible fourth cut this December if the economic data remains stable.

Among individual stocks, Volvo's shares decreased by 3% following a larger than anticipated drop in third-quarter adjusted operating profit and forecast static demand for the following year. British American Tobacco's shares also dropped by 2% after disclosing progress in resolving Canadian tobacco litigation. Meanwhile, Swiss firms Avolta and Barry Callebaut saw a rise of 2% to 3%, bolstered by upgrades from Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024