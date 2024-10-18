Muted Start for European Shares Post ECB Rate Cut

European shares kicked off Friday on a subdued note after reaping gains from the European Central Bank's latest rate cut and encouraging earnings reports.

The STOXX 600 index showed a slight decrease of 0.05% at 0718 GMT, with real estate firms leading the decline at 0.6%, though basic resources and automotive sectors provided some buoyancy. On Thursday, the ECB reduced interest rates to 3.25%. Although ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from hinting at future policy moves, sources suggest a possible fourth cut this December if the economic data remains stable.

Among individual stocks, Volvo's shares decreased by 3% following a larger than anticipated drop in third-quarter adjusted operating profit and forecast static demand for the following year. British American Tobacco's shares also dropped by 2% after disclosing progress in resolving Canadian tobacco litigation. Meanwhile, Swiss firms Avolta and Barry Callebaut saw a rise of 2% to 3%, bolstered by upgrades from Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.

