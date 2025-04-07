Stock Market Crash Erodes Investors' Wealth by Rs 20.16 Lakh Crore

Investors endured significant financial losses as the stock market plummeted on Monday, reducing their wealth by Rs 20.16 lakh crore. The decline was spurred by the Sensex plunging over 5 percent.

This downturn was attributed to a broader global market meltdown fueled by escalating trade war fears. The concerns have triggered widespread apprehension among investors.

Market analysts are closely monitoring the situation as the financial landscape remains volatile, affecting investor confidence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)