Russia Flexes Nuclear Muscle Amid Tensions with Ukraine and NATO
Russia is conducting readiness tests of its strategic nuclear forces involving Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles in the Tver region, as a signal to Ukraine and the West. This follows NATO's nuclear exercises and comes amid heightened tensions. Moscow also tested a Kalibr cruise missile from the Barents Sea.
Russia is currently testing the readiness of a missile unit that is part of its strategic nuclear forces, according to the Russian defense ministry. The tests, taking place in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, serve as the latest message to Ukraine and Western nations amid ongoing tensions.
The exercise involves Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of striking U.S. cities with a range up to 11,000 km. Troops are practicing relocating the missiles over 100 km under camouflage and defending them from air attacks and sabotage. Dramatic footage, released by military channel Zvezda, shows these heavy missile launchers being moved by night.
Amid the escalation, NATO's new chief Mark Rutte has affirmed that the alliance will remain resilient in the face of Russian threats, while Ukrainian officials accuse Moscow of nuclear blackmail. In addition, Russia conducted a Kalibr cruise missile test from the Barents Sea, hitting a target in northern Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
