Russia Flexes Nuclear Muscle Amid Tensions with Ukraine and NATO

Russia is currently testing the readiness of a missile unit that is part of its strategic nuclear forces, according to the Russian defense ministry. The tests, taking place in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, serve as the latest message to Ukraine and Western nations amid ongoing tensions.

The exercise involves Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of striking U.S. cities with a range up to 11,000 km. Troops are practicing relocating the missiles over 100 km under camouflage and defending them from air attacks and sabotage. Dramatic footage, released by military channel Zvezda, shows these heavy missile launchers being moved by night.

Amid the escalation, NATO's new chief Mark Rutte has affirmed that the alliance will remain resilient in the face of Russian threats, while Ukrainian officials accuse Moscow of nuclear blackmail. In addition, Russia conducted a Kalibr cruise missile test from the Barents Sea, hitting a target in northern Russia.

