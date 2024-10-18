Scrutiny Intensifies: Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' Under Investigation
The U.S. government is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system over crashes in low-visibility conditions. The probe focuses on incidents involving cars from 2016-2024 models, including a fatal pedestrian accident. Concerns center on the system's ability to handle poor visibility, with Tesla urged to update safety measures.
The U.S. National Highway Safety Administration is once again scrutinizing Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system following reports of crashes under low-visibility conditions, including one fatal incident involving a pedestrian.
The investigation began after Tesla reported four such crashes, with cars encountering adverse conditions like sun glare, fog, and airborne dust. These crashes involved models from 2016 to 2024, prompting the agency to assess the system's ability to manage reduced visibility.
Tesla maintains that human intervention is required at all times despite promoting autonomous capabilities. The agency seeks further insights into the system's performance and any software updates, as Tesla envisions fully automatic vehicles on the road in the coming years.
