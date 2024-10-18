Left Menu

LEAP Ahead 2.0: Empowering Startups in Small Towns

Government-backed STPI will support 25 startups in tier 2 and 3 towns through the second edition of LEAP Ahead with up to Rs 1 crore per entity. The initiative will provide funding and mentorship, building on the success of its first edition. Additionally, STPI announced the Smart Farm Grant Challenge winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:06 IST
LEAP Ahead 2.0: Empowering Startups in Small Towns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government-supported Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is set to fund 25 startups from tier 2 and 3 towns under the LEAP Ahead 2.0 program, as announced by Director General Arvind Kumar at the India Mobile Congress.

STPI will offer a total investment commitment of up to Rs 1 crore per startup, with initial funding of Rs 25 lakh and the potential for an additional Rs 25 lakh based on performance. This funding aims to provide both financial support and mentorship to help startups grow.

The initiative builds on the successes of LEAP Ahead 1.0, which saw STPI pushing a Rs 25 crore investment. Additionally, STPI revealed the winners of its Smart Farm Grant Challenge, with Karnataka-based Satyukt Analytics securing a Rs 50 lakh development grant from the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024