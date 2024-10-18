LEAP Ahead 2.0: Empowering Startups in Small Towns

The government-supported Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is set to fund 25 startups from tier 2 and 3 towns under the LEAP Ahead 2.0 program, as announced by Director General Arvind Kumar at the India Mobile Congress.

STPI will offer a total investment commitment of up to Rs 1 crore per startup, with initial funding of Rs 25 lakh and the potential for an additional Rs 25 lakh based on performance. This funding aims to provide both financial support and mentorship to help startups grow.

The initiative builds on the successes of LEAP Ahead 1.0, which saw STPI pushing a Rs 25 crore investment. Additionally, STPI revealed the winners of its Smart Farm Grant Challenge, with Karnataka-based Satyukt Analytics securing a Rs 50 lakh development grant from the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

(With inputs from agencies.)