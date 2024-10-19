Google's Play Store Antitrust Battle: Delay and Debate

A federal judge has postponed alterations to Google's Android app store, pending further examination by an appeals court. This decision comes after Google was labeled an illegal monopolist in a jury verdict, and the delay grants Google temporary reprieve from making drastic changes.

The legal wrangling involves antitrust claims by Epic Games, which accuse Google of stifling competition within its Play Store. U.S. District Judge James Donato had previously ordered Google to open its extensive app inventory to competitors, but the process now awaits the Ninth Circuit Court's evaluation.

Google argues that the imposed changes present security risks and unreasonable costs. While Judge Donato brushed aside Google's financial concerns, the timeline for resolving the appeals process remains unclear. Comparatively, Apple faced similar scrutiny in another technology-focused antitrust case brought by Epic Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)