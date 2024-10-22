Uri Levine Joins Zoomcar as Strategic and Financial Advisor

Zoomcar Holdings announced the appointment of Uri Levine as its new Strategic and Financial Advisor, marking a significant move for the innovative self-drive car-sharing platform. Levine brings a wealth of experience, having served as Zoomcar's Chairman of the Board from 2021 to 2023, just prior to the company's public debut.

In his new advisory role, Levine will concentrate on enhancing strategic oversight and advancing the company through problem-solving, operational excellence, and financial expansion. There is also potential for Levine to return as Chairman, contingent upon Board approval, according to a release from the Bengaluru-based firm.

Zoomcar's Interim CEO, Hiroshi Nishijima, praised Levine's prowess in addressing customer needs and scaling businesses effectively, emphasizing that Levine is well-suited to lead Zoomcar's growth trajectory. Notably, Levine co-founded the world-renowned traffic and navigation app Waze, which was acquired by Google for USD 1.1 billion in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)