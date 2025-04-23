Left Menu

New SEC Chairman Focuses on Digital Assets and Regulatory Independence

Paul Atkins was sworn in as the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. His main goal is establishing a strong regulatory framework for digital assets while ensuring that securities laws remain free of political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 03:02 IST
Paul Atkins took the oath as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission at the White House on Tuesday. He has set his sights on shaping robust regulations surrounding digital assets.

Atkins emphasized that his approach would involve safeguarding the independence of securities laws from political pressures. His initiative comes at a pivotal time as digital currencies and assets continue to transform financial markets.

The regulatory landscape for digital assets requires attention, and Atkins aims to provide clarity that protects investors while fostering innovation within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

