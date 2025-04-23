New SEC Chairman Focuses on Digital Assets and Regulatory Independence

Paul Atkins took the oath as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission at the White House on Tuesday. He has set his sights on shaping robust regulations surrounding digital assets.

Atkins emphasized that his approach would involve safeguarding the independence of securities laws from political pressures. His initiative comes at a pivotal time as digital currencies and assets continue to transform financial markets.

The regulatory landscape for digital assets requires attention, and Atkins aims to provide clarity that protects investors while fostering innovation within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)