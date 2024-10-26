Space Challenges and Dinosaur Discoveries: A Science News Roundup

NASA is dealing with an unspecified medical issue concerning one of its astronauts who was immediately hospitalised following a return from an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station. The astronaut's identity remains private.

The European Space Agency is actively pursuing measures to aid the ailing space industry as job cuts loom large. The agency also engaged SpaceX in discussions addressing space debris, a growing concern for satellite safety.

In an exciting palaeontological development, Hong Kong has revealed its first dinosaur fossils. Discovered on a remote island, the fossils contribute important data to study the region's palaeoecology.

