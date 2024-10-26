Space Challenges and Dinosaur Discoveries: A Science News Roundup
NASA reports an astronaut hospitalised after return from space mission. European Space Agency steps up support amidst industry job cuts and engages with SpaceX about reducing space debris. Hong Kong unveils its first dinosaur fossils, potentially opening new avenues for palaeoecological research.
NASA is dealing with an unspecified medical issue concerning one of its astronauts who was immediately hospitalised following a return from an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station. The astronaut's identity remains private.
The European Space Agency is actively pursuing measures to aid the ailing space industry as job cuts loom large. The agency also engaged SpaceX in discussions addressing space debris, a growing concern for satellite safety.
In an exciting palaeontological development, Hong Kong has revealed its first dinosaur fossils. Discovered on a remote island, the fossils contribute important data to study the region's palaeoecology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Robin Uthappa to Lead India in the Resurgent Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
Mysterious Animal Deaths Stir Concerns at Hong Kong Zoo
Mystery of Eight Monkey Deaths at Hong Kong Zoo Sparks Health Concerns
Hong Kong's Strategic Policy Reforms: Boosting Economy & Addressing Public Needs
Hong Kong's Ambitious Reform: Transforming into a Global Hub