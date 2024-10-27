Left Menu

India's Aerospace Milestone: C-295 Production in Vadodara

Ahead of the Vadodara plant inauguration, official sources confirm that the first India-made C-295 plane will roll out in September 2026. The initiative, led by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, aims to replace India's aging military aircraft fleet and bolster the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's aerospace industry, the Vadodara manufacturing plant is set to roll out its first locally-built C-295 military aircraft by September 2026, according to official sources. The plant's inauguration will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

As part of a Rs 21,935-crore contract signed with Airbus Defense and Space, 56 C-295 aircraft are to be delivered to India, with the first 16 arriving from Spain in fully operational condition and the remainder manufactured domestically by Tata Advanced Systems under an industrial alliance.

This initiative marks a landmark in Indian private industry, signifying a major boost for the 'Make in India' campaign and the aerospace sector by generating thousands of jobs and fostering local manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

