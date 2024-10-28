Left Menu

China Cautions EU: Maintain Unified Negotiations or Risk Trust Issues

China has reiterated its warning to the EU against conducting separate negotiations on electric vehicles while also in talks with China. This move could damage mutual trust. Both sides have agreed to focus on price commitments to resolve the issue and are entering a new consultation phase.

Updated: 28-10-2024 11:48 IST
  • China

China has renewed its cautionary stance towards the European Union, specifically about the potential ramifications of separate negotiations with electric vehicle companies. Such actions, according to China's commerce ministry, could 'shake mutual trust' and disrupt overall discussions. This caution comes shortly after both parties agreed on additional technical talks concerning tariff alternatives on Chinese EVs.

The two entities had previously reached a consensus that addressing the price commitments would remain the focal point of resolving the ongoing trade dispute. China's commerce ministry indicated that the next phase of these consultations is now underway, emphasizing their openness to further dialogue.

In a gesture of diplomatic outreach, Beijing extended an invitation last Friday, encouraging the EU team to visit China 'as soon as possible' to continue negotiations aimed at settling the disagreements over EV tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

