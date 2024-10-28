U.S. Lawmakers Target National Security Threats in China’s Silicon Photonics Race
U.S. lawmakers have called on the Department of Commerce to assess national security threats posed by China’s development of silicon photonics technology, which accelerates AI systems. The potential military application of this technology has raised concerns, leading to a call for stricter export controls to safeguard U.S. interests.
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has raised alarms about the national security risks linked to China's development of silicon photonics technology. They urged the Department of Commerce to investigate these threats, citing this technology's role in enhancing AI systems.
Silicon photonics, which transmits data using light rather than electrical signals, is becoming crucial in AI integration. Major companies like Nvidia and AMD are investing in photonics research, while startup Lightmatter has secured $400 million, valuing it at $4.4 billion. China, meanwhile, is rapidly advancing in this field, with regions like Guangdong recently participating in photonic chip funding initiatives.
The U.S. House select committee has proposed examining China's progress to determine if current export controls sufficiently protect U.S. advancements. Representatives John Moolenaar and Raja Krishnamoorthi highlighted the dual-use nature of this technology, stressing its vulnerability to military exploitation. Commerce Department officials acknowledged receipt of the lawmakers' concerns, promising a formal response.
