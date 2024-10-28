Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Target National Security Threats in China’s Silicon Photonics Race

U.S. lawmakers have called on the Department of Commerce to assess national security threats posed by China’s development of silicon photonics technology, which accelerates AI systems. The potential military application of this technology has raised concerns, leading to a call for stricter export controls to safeguard U.S. interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:34 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Target National Security Threats in China’s Silicon Photonics Race

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has raised alarms about the national security risks linked to China's development of silicon photonics technology. They urged the Department of Commerce to investigate these threats, citing this technology's role in enhancing AI systems.

Silicon photonics, which transmits data using light rather than electrical signals, is becoming crucial in AI integration. Major companies like Nvidia and AMD are investing in photonics research, while startup Lightmatter has secured $400 million, valuing it at $4.4 billion. China, meanwhile, is rapidly advancing in this field, with regions like Guangdong recently participating in photonic chip funding initiatives.

The U.S. House select committee has proposed examining China's progress to determine if current export controls sufficiently protect U.S. advancements. Representatives John Moolenaar and Raja Krishnamoorthi highlighted the dual-use nature of this technology, stressing its vulnerability to military exploitation. Commerce Department officials acknowledged receipt of the lawmakers' concerns, promising a formal response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024