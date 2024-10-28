Left Menu

Universal Music Group and KLAY Vision Team Up for Ethical AI

Universal Music Group has partnered with KLAY Vision to develop ethical AI tools for the music industry, aiming to create new opportunities for artists. The collaboration occurs amidst ongoing litigation with several AI companies over the use of music recordings for AI training.

Updated: 28-10-2024 18:45 IST
Universal Music Group announced a partnership with Los Angeles-based AI music company KLAY Vision on Monday, aiming to develop artificial intelligence tools ethically for the music industry.

The initiative focuses on exploring innovative opportunities and ethical solutions for artists and the broader music ecosystem, according to Michael Nash, Universal Music's executive vice president and chief digital officer.

Meanwhile, Universal is engaged in legal battles with Anthropic AI, Suno, and Udio regarding the use of the label's recordings to train AI music-generating systems.

