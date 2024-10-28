Senator Urges FAA to Speed Up Rocket License Reviews

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has urged the Federal Aviation Administration to accelerate its license review process for private rocket launches. The call to action was made in a letter to FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker, highlighting the need for the agency to enhance its transparency and execution pace.

Moran's letter amplifies growing industry frustration, notably from Elon Musk's SpaceX. The rapid pace of SpaceX's developments in Starship and Falcon 9 launches has tested the agency's ability to manage the competitive U.S. space sector effectively.

Although the FAA has improved its speed in recent license approvals, delays persist in processing modifications, which Moran warns could jeopardize crucial rocket programs vital for national security and moon missions. SpaceX's dominance in the U.S. space program underscores the urgency for regulatory agility.

(With inputs from agencies.)