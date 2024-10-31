AI Cost Concerns Weigh Down Wall Street Performance

Wall Street prepared for a downturn on Thursday after Meta Platforms and Microsoft issued warnings about escalating AI expenses, tempering some of the excitement surrounding megacap stocks that have powered market growth this year.

Meta's shares dipped by 1.4% and Microsoft saw a 3.5% fall in premarket trading, despite both companies exceeding earnings estimates. Inflation news, showing a 0.2% increase in the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for September, aligned with expectations and suggested potential easing by the Federal Reserve.

Meta forewarned significant AI infrastructure investments while Microsoft predicted slower Azure growth, both leading tech stocks to decline. The market responded unfavorably to stocks that didn't significantly outperform, emphasizing the high expectations placed on AI-driven growth.

