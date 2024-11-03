Left Menu

China's International Import Expo: Opening Doors Amid Economic Challenges

China's Premier Li Qiang will address the opening of the China International Import Expo, aiming to demonstrate economic openness amidst difficulties. Global leaders will gather in Shanghai, showcasing China's reform agenda while facing trade barriers and industry disputes with the U.S. and Europe, particularly in semiconductors and EVs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 09:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Premier Li Qiang is set to deliver a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo this week, according to an announcement by the commerce ministry on Sunday. This move comes as Beijing attempts to project an image of economic openness in spite of its current challenges.

The seventh edition of the import expo, taking place from Tuesday to Saturday in Shanghai, will see participation from leaders representing Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Serbia. Originally launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018, the event serves to highlight China's agenda of opening up and reform, especially critical as the nation navigates increasing global trade barriers and domestic hurdles.

The expo assumes added significance as China contends with issues involving key industries such as semiconductors and electric vehicles, in a bid to pivot its economic strategy. In particular, the European Union has indicated plans to dispatch representatives to China to further negotiations on price commitments amid an ongoing dispute over EV tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

