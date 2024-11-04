UAE's Ambitious Leap into Autonomous AI with ADNOC and Partners

In a groundbreaking move, UAE's energy leader ADNOC is set to revolutionize the sector with the introduction of highly autonomous agentic AI, in collaboration with G42, Microsoft, and AIQ. This pioneering step was announced by CEO Sultan Al Jaber at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative marks a significant stride toward the UAE's ambition of embracing advanced technology, backed by G42's recent $1.5 billion investment from Microsoft. The country aims to bolster its economy beyond oil by harnessing technological advancements, as evidenced by the explosive growth of AI.

With applications in analyzing vast data sets and enhancing operational accuracy, agentic AI is poised to redefine industry standards. UAE's investment in AI promises to elevate its economic influence and continue its strategic growth even after oil's prominence wanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)