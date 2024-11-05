L&T Expands Technology Horizon with Stake in E2E Networks
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will acquire a 21% stake in E2E Networks Ltd, enhancing its capabilities in AI and cloud services. The investment, totaling Rs 1,407.02 crore, comprises a 15% stake via preferential allotment and an additional 6% through secondary acquisition. Completion is expected by December 31.
Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced its decision to acquire a 21% stake in E2E Networks Ltd, a significant move aimed at bolstering L&T's capabilities in the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence and cloud services within the technology sector.
The acquisition deal, revealed in a regulatory filing, involves L&T investing Rs 1,079.27 crore for a 15% stake via preferential allotment and a further Rs 327.75 crore to secure an additional 6% through secondary acquisition. This strategic move is slated to conclude by December 31, marking L&T's strategic foray into AI and cloud services.
Despite acquiring a substantial share, L&T will remain a minority shareholder with protective rights. The company plans to strengthen its market approach by entering additional agreements with E2E Networks, which is renowned for providing public cloud services in India.
