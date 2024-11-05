Left Menu

Whatfix and Deloitte Forge Alliance to Transform Digital Adoption

Whatfix, a leader in digital adoption platforms, has partnered with Deloitte India to accelerate digital transformation and enhance user experiences. The collaboration combines Whatfix's advanced technology with Deloitte's industry expertise, supporting businesses across various sectors. This partnership aims to redefine user experience in the digital-first world.

Updated: 05-11-2024 18:01 IST
Whatfix, a globally recognized leader in digital adoption platforms, has joined forces with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP to revolutionize digital transformation strategies.

The alliance merges Whatfix's cutting-edge digital adoption tools with Deloitte's consulting acumen, offering a robust solution for optimizing technology investments and enhancing user experience across industries.

With a shared vision of innovation, the partnership aims to empower organizations by placing customers at the forefront of their digital journey, underpinned by Whatfix's AI-powered platform and Deloitte's profound market knowledge.

