Whatfix and Deloitte Forge Alliance to Transform Digital Adoption

Whatfix, a globally recognized leader in digital adoption platforms, has joined forces with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP to revolutionize digital transformation strategies.

The alliance merges Whatfix's cutting-edge digital adoption tools with Deloitte's consulting acumen, offering a robust solution for optimizing technology investments and enhancing user experience across industries.

With a shared vision of innovation, the partnership aims to empower organizations by placing customers at the forefront of their digital journey, underpinned by Whatfix's AI-powered platform and Deloitte's profound market knowledge.

