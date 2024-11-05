Carrefour's Transition to Hypermax in Jordan Sparks Questions

Majid Al Futtaim, the Middle East franchisee of Carrefour, has decided to suspend operations of Carrefour in Jordan, replacing it with a new brand, Hypermax. The announcement, made on Tuesday, did not specify reasons for the shift.

Carrefour Jordan, via a Facebook post, disclosed its closure, thanking its patrons and expressing regret over any inconvenience caused. Although no closure reason was provided, the announcement attracted over 7,000 shares, with many attributing the decision to the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement related to Carrefour's launch in Israel last year.

Hypermax, described as a fresh Arab grocery chain, will take over the 36 Carrefour stores in Jordan, focusing on local product preferences. While specifics on transition phases remain vague, Majid Al Futtaim pledged minimal disruption. Carrefour officials refrained from commenting, redirecting inquiries to Majid Al Futtaim.

