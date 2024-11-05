Left Menu

Carrefour's Transition to Hypermax in Jordan Sparks Questions

Majid Al Futtaim, franchisee of Carrefour in the Middle East, announces the suspension of Carrefour Jordan operations, introducing a new brand, Hypermax. Though reasons remain unclear, the move follows significant online discussion linking the closure to the BDS campaign against Carrefour's activities in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:22 IST
Carrefour's Transition to Hypermax in Jordan Sparks Questions

Majid Al Futtaim, the Middle East franchisee of Carrefour, has decided to suspend operations of Carrefour in Jordan, replacing it with a new brand, Hypermax. The announcement, made on Tuesday, did not specify reasons for the shift.

Carrefour Jordan, via a Facebook post, disclosed its closure, thanking its patrons and expressing regret over any inconvenience caused. Although no closure reason was provided, the announcement attracted over 7,000 shares, with many attributing the decision to the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement related to Carrefour's launch in Israel last year.

Hypermax, described as a fresh Arab grocery chain, will take over the 36 Carrefour stores in Jordan, focusing on local product preferences. While specifics on transition phases remain vague, Majid Al Futtaim pledged minimal disruption. Carrefour officials refrained from commenting, redirecting inquiries to Majid Al Futtaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024