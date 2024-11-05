Netflix Offices Raided in International Tax Fraud Probe

In a sweeping investigation into potential tax fraud, authorities have conducted searches at the offices of Netflix in France and the Netherlands. This preliminary probe hints at significant issues related to international financial dealings.

The French financial crime prosecution unit opened the case in November 2022, focusing on allegations of tax fraud laundering that could involve large sums of money across borders. Investigators have been closely scrutinizing Netflix's operations in both countries, looking for discrepancies.

While the facts leading to the investigation remain unclear, the cooperation between French and Dutch authorities has been seamless. Large technological firms frequently encounter challenges from European tax agencies, as evidenced by Netflix's past adjustments following scrutiny over its reported earnings and tax payments.

