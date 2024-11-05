Apple Fined in Russia for Podcast Content

In a recent move, a Moscow court imposed a fine of 3.6 million roubles ($36,889) on Apple, the U.S. technology giant. The penalty was for failing to remove two podcasts that allegedly contained information aimed at destabilizing Russia's political situation, according to the RIA news agency.

This action against Apple reflects a broader trend where Russia has penalized several foreign companies over content issues. Critics argue this is part of a Kremlin strategy to curtail the influence of Western technology firms in the nation.

The crackdown has intensified since February 2022, following Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, with the Russian government keen on controlling the narrative within its borders. ($1 = 97.5955 roubles)

