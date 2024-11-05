Fireflies in Orbit: Revolutionizing Earth Observation with Hyperspectral Satellites
Pixxel, a space start-up in Bengaluru, has announced its flagship hyperspectral satellites, Fireflies, set for launch early next year. The Fireflies constellation will gather critical earth data across various applications, aiding in fighting climate change, enhancing food security, and supporting sustainable resource management.
Bengaluru-based space start-up Pixxel introduced Fireflies, a groundbreaking commercial hyperspectral satellite series, aiming for a launch early next year.
Under the leadership of founder Awais Ahmed, Pixxel plans to deploy six Fireflies satellites, enhancing earth observation with over 150 spectral bands, offering daily global access.
This constellation will provide crucial data for early agricultural predictions, water stress identification, and environmental monitoring. Pixxel aims to expand to 24 satellites in the growing earth imaging industry.
