Andhra Pradesh Aims to Become the Drone Capital of India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set ambitious targets to position the state as a leader in the drone industry. Highlighting the state's strategic plan, Naidu emphasized the importance of crafting a superior drone policy that sets benchmarks across India.

The chief minister outlined the state's 2024-29 drone policy, emphasizing the need for Andhra Pradesh to become a pivotal center for drone manufacturing. By offering attractive incentives, the government aims to draw drone manufacturers to Orvakal, Kurnool district, establishing a manufacturing hub.

In addition to focusing on drones, Naidu also elaborated on major policies for semiconductor and data industries. The semiconductor strategy will boost investment in fabs and related sectors, while the data centre initiative will expand Andhra Pradesh's AI-driven data capacity, striving for technological ecosystem growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)