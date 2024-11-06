Novo Nordisk's Profitable Quarter: Diabetes Drug Demand Soars

Weight-loss and diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced Wednesday that its third-quarter operating profit met market expectations, leading to a tightened full-year sales and profit guidance.

CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen credited the growth to surging demand for the company's GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity medications, noting that Novo Nordisk is serving a record number of patients.

The company's operating profit increased by 26% from July to September, reaching 33.8 billion Danish crowns ($4.86 billion), slightly surpassing the 33.6 billion anticipated by analysts.

