Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Profitable Quarter: Diabetes Drug Demand Soars

Novo Nordisk's third-quarter operating profit matched expectations, with a strong demand for its GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments. The company reported a 26% rise in operating profit to 33.8 billion Danish crowns, slightly above analyst forecasts. Sales growth has led to a narrowed full-year profit guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:08 IST
Novo Nordisk's Profitable Quarter: Diabetes Drug Demand Soars
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Weight-loss and diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced Wednesday that its third-quarter operating profit met market expectations, leading to a tightened full-year sales and profit guidance.

CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen credited the growth to surging demand for the company's GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity medications, noting that Novo Nordisk is serving a record number of patients.

The company's operating profit increased by 26% from July to September, reaching 33.8 billion Danish crowns ($4.86 billion), slightly surpassing the 33.6 billion anticipated by analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024