Spectrum Standoff: Starlink's Administrative Edge in India

The Indian government's decision to allocate satellite broadband spectrum administratively has given a significant boost to Elon Musk's Starlink, potentially altering the competitive landscape within the telecommunications sector.

According to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while the spectrum will not be handed out freely, its administrative allocation is in line with International Telecommunications Union (ITU) guidelines, and Trai will impose a pricing structure.

This move, however, has sparked dissent among local telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, who argue for an auction-based approach for fair competition, as articulated by leaders Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal respectively.

