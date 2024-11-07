Powering the Future: Epsilon & Daejoo's Breakthrough in Battery Tech

Epsilon Advanced Materials has collaborated with South Korean firm Daejoo to enhance lithium-ion battery technology. The two companies aim to create a Silicon-Graphite composite that will increase a battery's discharge capacity by 50%.

Both partners are targeting to develop materials capable of 450-600 mAh/g capacity, significantly boosting battery life spans. Epsilon will provide synthetic Graphite, while Daejoo supplies samples for testing in each company's labs.

Vikram Handa, Managing Director of Epsilon Group, highlighted their commitment to sustainable mobility. Similarly, Dae Woon Park, Managing Director at Daejoo, emphasized their effort to innovate and expand in the Indian market, aligning with global strategies for advanced materials.

