Australia Pioneers Social Media Age Restrictions for Under-16s

Australia's federal and regional leaders have endorsed a pioneering plan to institute age restrictions across key social media platforms, including X, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, targeting users under 16.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese heralded this move as a unified national effort to prioritize the mental health and safety of young Australians, despite varied age suggestions from different territories.

The proposed law faces mixed reactions from political parties and academics, who argue about its practicality and potential impact on privacy and familial dynamics. The government is yet to detail a technical mechanism for enforcing the restrictions.

