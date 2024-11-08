Pakistan Eyes $25 Billion IT Export Target

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced an ambitious target of USD 25 billion in IT exports over the next three years, highlighting the government's dedication to boosting the telecom sector.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Holland-based VEON group, led by Chairman Augie K Fabela, Sharif emphasized the importance of developing 5G internet services to realize the goal of a Digital Pakistan.

The VEON delegation acknowledged Pakistan as a key investment hub for IT and telecom growth, while the country's IT exports have already reached USD 3.2 billion, marking a 24% increase from the previous fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)