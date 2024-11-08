Pakistan Eyes $25 Billion IT Export Target
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set an ambitious target of USD 25 billion in IT exports within the next three years. The government is focusing on developing the telecom sector and launching 5G services as part of its vision for a Digital Pakistan. IT exports had already increased to USD 3.2 billion in FY 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:50 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced an ambitious target of USD 25 billion in IT exports over the next three years, highlighting the government's dedication to boosting the telecom sector.
During a meeting with a delegation from the Holland-based VEON group, led by Chairman Augie K Fabela, Sharif emphasized the importance of developing 5G internet services to realize the goal of a Digital Pakistan.
The VEON delegation acknowledged Pakistan as a key investment hub for IT and telecom growth, while the country's IT exports have already reached USD 3.2 billion, marking a 24% increase from the previous fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions
Union Cabinet approves new railway line to connect AP's new capital Amravati with investment of Rs 2,245 crore.
Saudi Arabia's Investment Conference: Bridging Global Finance Amid Turmoil
MoRD Approves 88 Roads and 55 Bridges in Meghalaya under PMGSY-III with Rs 1,056.82 Crore Investment
Rachel Reeves Eyes Fiscal Reform to Boost UK Investment