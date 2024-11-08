Left Menu

Pakistan Eyes $25 Billion IT Export Target

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set an ambitious target of USD 25 billion in IT exports within the next three years. The government is focusing on developing the telecom sector and launching 5G services as part of its vision for a Digital Pakistan. IT exports had already increased to USD 3.2 billion in FY 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:50 IST
Pakistan Eyes $25 Billion IT Export Target
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced an ambitious target of USD 25 billion in IT exports over the next three years, highlighting the government's dedication to boosting the telecom sector.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Holland-based VEON group, led by Chairman Augie K Fabela, Sharif emphasized the importance of developing 5G internet services to realize the goal of a Digital Pakistan.

The VEON delegation acknowledged Pakistan as a key investment hub for IT and telecom growth, while the country's IT exports have already reached USD 3.2 billion, marking a 24% increase from the previous fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024