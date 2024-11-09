NHTSA Probes Tesla's FSD Software Amid Safety Concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has expressed concern over Tesla's social media representations of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. The agency warns these portrayals might mislead users into considering the software as fully autonomous, contrary to its partial automation design requiring driver oversight.

In October, NHTSA launched an investigation into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD software following four collisions, one fatal, under challenging conditions like sun glare and fog. A publicized email from May 14th reveals NHTSA advising Tesla against showing FSD as a hands-free solution.

With a probe scrutinizing the assistance system's performance under diminished visibility, NHTSA aims to assess whether the provided driver feedback is sufficient. Tesla maintains that its official materials urge drivers to remain attentive, asserting any public miscommunication will be addressed as part of an ongoing dialogue with NHTSA.

