OpenAI Faces Unexpected ChatGPT Outage

On Friday night, OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, announced it is experiencing an issue leading to the unavailability of its widely-used chatbot, ChatGPT. The company assured users it is investigating the problem and making efforts to restore service promptly.

The outage affected over 19,403 users according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, marking the extent of the disruption as of 7:13 p.m. ET (0013 GMT on Saturday).

Despite attempts to contact OpenAI for further clarity, the company has not responded to requests for comments regarding the outage, leaving users eagerly awaiting updates on the situation.

