Tata Communications Named Leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services

Tata Communications has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services for the twelfth consecutive year. The commendation underscores the company’s consistent Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in global network services since 2012.

Recent innovations by Tata Communications encompass AI-based fault diagnosis, extended features in its IZO™ Multi Cloud Connect, and the pioneering IZO™ Internet WAN, which offers a predictable internet service. These advancements enable seamless, intelligent connectivity for a wide range of industries worldwide.

Genius Wong, Executive Vice President and CTO, emphasizes the company’s dedication to shaping next-generation network solutions. With a robust infrastructure and innovative services, Tata Communications is committed to delivering agile, resilient, and secure network solutions to enterprises globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)