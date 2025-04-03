Left Menu

Tata Communications Named Leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services

Tata Communications, a key player in global communications technology, celebrates its recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services. Highlights include advancements in AI for network monitoring and developing robust comprehensive solutions to meet diverse enterprise connectivity needs across 150+ countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:55 IST
Tata Communications Named Leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@tata_comm)
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Communications has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services for the twelfth consecutive year. The commendation underscores the company’s consistent Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in global network services since 2012.

Recent innovations by Tata Communications encompass AI-based fault diagnosis, extended features in its IZO™ Multi Cloud Connect, and the pioneering IZO™ Internet WAN, which offers a predictable internet service. These advancements enable seamless, intelligent connectivity for a wide range of industries worldwide.

Genius Wong, Executive Vice President and CTO, emphasizes the company’s dedication to shaping next-generation network solutions. With a robust infrastructure and innovative services, Tata Communications is committed to delivering agile, resilient, and secure network solutions to enterprises globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025