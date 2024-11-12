OPPO's Find X8 Series: Redefining Flagship Smartphones

At a highly anticipated event in Bali, Indonesia, OPPO India will unveil the cutting-edge Find X8 Series alongside ColorOS 15 on November 21, 2024. This release marks a significant advancement in flagship smartphone technology.

The Find X8 Series includes the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, both offering breakthroughs in camera and design. They offer ultra-zoom capabilities, stellar battery performance, and AI enhancements without the bulk that flagship models traditionally possess. OPPO SVP Pete Lau emphasized the series' ability to revolutionize lightweight smartphone construction.

The Find X8 is distinguished by its periscope zoom camera and slim structure, weighing just 193 grams. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Pro provides a remarkable 6.78-inch quad-curved display and debuts OPPO's dual-periscope telephoto camera. Both phones feature the latest Hasselblad Master Camera, offering unrivaled photography performance with new AI-driven features.

