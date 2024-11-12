Left Menu

OPPO's Find X8 Series: Redefining Flagship Smartphones

OPPO India is set to reveal the Find X8 Series and ColorOS 15 at an event in November 2024. These new flagship smartphones, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, promise to change the landscape of camera phones with their lightweight designs, powerful features, and advanced AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:35 IST
OPPO's Find X8 Series: Redefining Flagship Smartphones
  • Country:
  • India

At a highly anticipated event in Bali, Indonesia, OPPO India will unveil the cutting-edge Find X8 Series alongside ColorOS 15 on November 21, 2024. This release marks a significant advancement in flagship smartphone technology.

The Find X8 Series includes the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, both offering breakthroughs in camera and design. They offer ultra-zoom capabilities, stellar battery performance, and AI enhancements without the bulk that flagship models traditionally possess. OPPO SVP Pete Lau emphasized the series' ability to revolutionize lightweight smartphone construction.

The Find X8 is distinguished by its periscope zoom camera and slim structure, weighing just 193 grams. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Pro provides a remarkable 6.78-inch quad-curved display and debuts OPPO's dual-periscope telephoto camera. Both phones feature the latest Hasselblad Master Camera, offering unrivaled photography performance with new AI-driven features.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024