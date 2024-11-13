Tensions Escalate as U.S. Orders TSMC to Halt Chip Shipments
China's Taiwan Affairs Office accused the U.S. of escalating tensions by ordering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to stop shipping advanced chips to some Chinese clients, including Huawei. This move follows bipartisan U.S. concerns over export controls on China and their enforcement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:00 IST
China has criticized the United States for allegedly heightening tensions by instructing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to cease providing advanced chips to select Chinese customers, such as Huawei.
The directive, revealed by Reuters, comes amid U.S. lawmakers' concerns regarding export controls on China, as well as their enforcement.
The cessation of shipments has sparked reactions from various stakeholders, with the Chinese government denouncing the move as detrimental to Taiwan's business interests and indicative of the U.S. 'playing the Taiwan card' in regional politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senator Warner Criticizes U.S. Oversight After TSMC Chip in Huawei Product
Chip Controversy: U.S. Senator Critiques Oversight on TSMC and Huawei
South Korea Enforces Stringent Export Controls
Senator Criticizes Biden Over TSMC's Controversial Chip Shipment to Huawei
Huawei Fights Back: U.S. Indictment Dismissal Request Amid Tech Theft Allegations