Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Orders TSMC to Halt Chip Shipments

China's Taiwan Affairs Office accused the U.S. of escalating tensions by ordering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to stop shipping advanced chips to some Chinese clients, including Huawei. This move follows bipartisan U.S. concerns over export controls on China and their enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:00 IST
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Orders TSMC to Halt Chip Shipments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has criticized the United States for allegedly heightening tensions by instructing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to cease providing advanced chips to select Chinese customers, such as Huawei.

The directive, revealed by Reuters, comes amid U.S. lawmakers' concerns regarding export controls on China, as well as their enforcement.

The cessation of shipments has sparked reactions from various stakeholders, with the Chinese government denouncing the move as detrimental to Taiwan's business interests and indicative of the U.S. 'playing the Taiwan card' in regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024