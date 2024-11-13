Tensions Escalate as U.S. Orders TSMC to Halt Chip Shipments

China has criticized the United States for allegedly heightening tensions by instructing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to cease providing advanced chips to select Chinese customers, such as Huawei.

The directive, revealed by Reuters, comes amid U.S. lawmakers' concerns regarding export controls on China, as well as their enforcement.

The cessation of shipments has sparked reactions from various stakeholders, with the Chinese government denouncing the move as detrimental to Taiwan's business interests and indicative of the U.S. 'playing the Taiwan card' in regional politics.

