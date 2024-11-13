Lucknow's Saffron Revolution: Aeroponics and Innovation

In a groundbreaking agricultural development, Hemant Srivastava of Lucknow has successfully cultivated saffron through aeroponics, a method that bypasses the usual soil and climate requirements associated with this high-value crop.

Traditionally grown in the cold and unique soil conditions of Kashmir, saffron has been difficult to cultivate elsewhere. However, Srivastava's technique marks a significant shift in how this spice can be produced, even in an urban environment like Lucknow.

By opting for an indoor farming setup, Srivastava has managed to replicate Kashmir's climate using air-conditioned environments and vertical farming methods, paving the way for future innovations in urban agriculture.

