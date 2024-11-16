Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Breaking Boundaries in Innovation

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, one of India's premier technology conclaves, is set to kick off on November 19 with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the event. Organized by the Department of Electronics, IT and BT of Karnataka, the summit aims to foster global collaboration in technological innovation.

This year's theme, 'Unbound', embraces breaking boundaries for groundbreaking advancements. The event will see the signing of key agreements with Switzerland, Finland, and the Sharjah Innovation Authority to enhance international ties. Major focus areas include Artificial Intelligence and deep tech startups.

In an unprecedented initiative, the summit facilitates direct connections between startups and Venture Capitalists, boasting participation from over 300 startups and more than 100 VCs. The summit will also unveil Karnataka's forward-looking policies in electronics, IT, and biotech, and introduce a re-skilling program, 'Nipuna Karnataka'.

