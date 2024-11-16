Left Menu

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Breaking Boundaries in Innovation

The 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit in Karnataka, inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, focuses on global collaboration, AI, and deep tech innovation. Featuring international delegations and policy releases, the summit aims to strengthen Karnataka's leadership in technology, with direct startup-to-VC connections and a new re-skilling initiative unveiled.

Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:51 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, one of India's premier technology conclaves, is set to kick off on November 19 with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the event. Organized by the Department of Electronics, IT and BT of Karnataka, the summit aims to foster global collaboration in technological innovation.

This year's theme, 'Unbound', embraces breaking boundaries for groundbreaking advancements. The event will see the signing of key agreements with Switzerland, Finland, and the Sharjah Innovation Authority to enhance international ties. Major focus areas include Artificial Intelligence and deep tech startups.

In an unprecedented initiative, the summit facilitates direct connections between startups and Venture Capitalists, boasting participation from over 300 startups and more than 100 VCs. The summit will also unveil Karnataka's forward-looking policies in electronics, IT, and biotech, and introduce a re-skilling program, 'Nipuna Karnataka'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

