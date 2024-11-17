Left Menu

India Joins Elite League with Hypersonic Missile Success

India has tested a domestically developed long-range hypersonic missile, achieving a milestone in military development. This technology places India among a select group of countries including China, Russia, and the USA. The missile is designed for ranges exceeding 1,500 km and confirmed successful terminal manoeuvres.

India Joins Elite League with Hypersonic Missile Success
India has made a significant advancement in its military capabilities by successfully testing a domestically developed long-range hypersonic missile. This achievement places the country in a distinguished group of nations, alongside China, Russia, and the United States, that possess such advanced technological capabilities.

The missile, originating from the collaboration between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and industry partners, is engineered to carry payloads for distances exceeding 1,500 km. According to a government statement, the flight data has verified both the successful terminal manoeuvres and high-accuracy impact.

The test-firing was conducted from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam island, located off the coast of Odisha state, on a Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the test as a "historic achievement" in a statement on X, underlining India's entry into an elite club of nations with critical technological prowess.

