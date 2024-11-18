Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Assaults: A Night of Aerial Defenses

Russia's defense forces reportedly thwarted a large-scale drone attack by Ukraine, destroying 59 drones overnight. According to the defense ministry, two of these drones were aimed at Moscow.

The Bryansk region, sharing a border with Ukraine, saw 45 of these drones intercepted, the ministry reported on its Telegram channel. Additional interceptions occurred in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Tula regions.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed there were no casualties or property damage. Reuters has not independently verified these claims, and there has been no response from Ukraine, which justifies its drone strikes as retaliatory measures against Russia's ongoing aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)