Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Assaults: A Night of Aerial Defenses

Russia's air defence claimed to have thwarted a major drone attack by Ukraine, destroying 59 drones overnight, including some targeting Moscow. Most were intercepted over the Bryansk region. There have been no reported casualties or damages, and the report remains unverified by independent sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:46 IST
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

Russia's defense forces reportedly thwarted a large-scale drone attack by Ukraine, destroying 59 drones overnight. According to the defense ministry, two of these drones were aimed at Moscow.

The Bryansk region, sharing a border with Ukraine, saw 45 of these drones intercepted, the ministry reported on its Telegram channel. Additional interceptions occurred in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Tula regions.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed there were no casualties or property damage. Reuters has not independently verified these claims, and there has been no response from Ukraine, which justifies its drone strikes as retaliatory measures against Russia's ongoing aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

