The Endangered Link: Preserving the Web's Social Contract

The concept of linking, a cornerstone of the internet envisioned by Vannevar Bush's 'memex', is facing challenges. Originally designed to provide seamless access to interconnected documents, today’s digital landscape is reducing the prevalence of links.

As AI and social media platforms aim to retain users on their sites, the fundamental feature of linking is being sidelined. This shift is prompting discussions about copyright concerns and the loss of creativity, especially when AI models use uncredited content.

Legal frameworks like Section 230 and emerging copyright issues are bringing these challenges to the fore. The internet's future might depend on upholding this social contract of crediting original creators through meaningful links, ensuring an enriched user experience.

