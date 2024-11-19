PURE EV Sparks International Expansion with Arva Electric Partnership

Hyderabad's electric two-wheeler manufacturer, PURE EV, announced a strategic partnership with Arva Electric, a subsidiary of Clarion Investment LLC, to bolster its footprint in Middle Eastern and African markets. The partnership marks a pivotal step in PURE EV's global expansion strategy.

PUR EV plans to supply Arva Electric with an initial batch of 50,000 units of its premier models, the ecoDryft and eTryst X, over the next few years. These figures are anticipated to escalate to 60,000 units annually, highlighting the company's commitment to these burgeoning markets.

The collaboration aligns with projections indicating the UAE's electric two-wheeler market will grow at a CAGR of 9.11% from 2024-2031, doubled by the end of the period. Rising fuel prices and enhanced vehicle efficiency are key drivers, as noted by Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE EV.

(With inputs from agencies.)