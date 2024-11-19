Empowering Indian Enterprises with AI: Automation Anywhere at the Helm

Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-driven process automation, is ready to lead the next wave of business transformation for Indian enterprises with its suite of advanced custom AI Agents. Trained on over 300 million automations, their AI Model works seamlessly with industry-specific models, promising significant efficiency improvements for organizations.

At Imagine India 2024 in Bangalore, Automation Anywhere unveiled its AI Agent Studio platform, enabling rapid automation development for Indian enterprises. This low-code tool allows businesses to create custom AI Agents that make informed decisions and execute actions, accelerating processes by up to 90%, thereby optimizing operations and achieving cost savings.

Further, Automation Anywhere introduced the Automation Co-Pilot, an enterprise assistant integrated with Amazon Q Service, enabling faster task completion through conversational AI. With a security and governance-first approach, the company aims to drive productivity, innovation, and growth across multiple business sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)