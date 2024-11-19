Left Menu

PURE EV Partners with Arva Electric: Riding into Middle Eastern and African Markets

PURE EV has announced a partnership with Arva Electric Vehicles Manufacturing to expand its electric motorcycle sales in the Middle East and Africa. Over the next two years, PURE EV will supply 50,000 units of its models, with plans to increase annual output to 60,000 units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:37 IST
PURE EV Partners with Arva Electric: Riding into Middle Eastern and African Markets
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance its market presence, PURE EV has partnered with Arva Electric Vehicles Manufacturing. This collaboration aims to intensify the distribution and sales of PURE EV's electric motorcycles across the Middle East and Africa.

The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer revealed on Tuesday that it intends to supply 50,000 units of its flagship models, ecoDryft and eTryst X, within the next couple of years. The supply figure is anticipated to rise to 60,000 units annually, signalling a significant growth trajectory in these burgeoning markets.

Founder and Managing Director Nishanth Dongari of PURE EV emphasized that this partnership is a crucial step in promoting sustainable mobility solutions. Meanwhile, Arva Electric's Managing Director, Aniyan Kutty, highlighted the shared commitment to eco-friendly technology and reducing carbon emissions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024