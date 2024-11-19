PURE EV Partners with Arva Electric: Riding into Middle Eastern and African Markets

In a strategic move to enhance its market presence, PURE EV has partnered with Arva Electric Vehicles Manufacturing. This collaboration aims to intensify the distribution and sales of PURE EV's electric motorcycles across the Middle East and Africa.

The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer revealed on Tuesday that it intends to supply 50,000 units of its flagship models, ecoDryft and eTryst X, within the next couple of years. The supply figure is anticipated to rise to 60,000 units annually, signalling a significant growth trajectory in these burgeoning markets.

Founder and Managing Director Nishanth Dongari of PURE EV emphasized that this partnership is a crucial step in promoting sustainable mobility solutions. Meanwhile, Arva Electric's Managing Director, Aniyan Kutty, highlighted the shared commitment to eco-friendly technology and reducing carbon emissions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)