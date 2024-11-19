Left Menu

Protesters Clash Over Tesla's Factory Expansion in Berlin

Protesters opposing Tesla's plant expansion near Berlin are being evacuated due to assembly regulation violations. Led by Disrupt Tesla, they argue the expansion will harm the environment. Previous clashes with police occurred in May. Tesla hasn't commented on the latest police actions.

Updated: 19-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:21 IST
Protesters Clash Over Tesla's Factory Expansion in Berlin
A protest camp against the expansion of Tesla's electric vehicle plant near Berlin is being dismantled, police reported on Tuesday.

Security concerns arose after multiple assembly regulation breaches, including resistance to police intervention.

Organized by Disrupt Tesla, the protesters fear environmental damage and have incited public demonstrations.

