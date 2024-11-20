SpaceX's Next Giant Leap: Starship Test Flight Under Watchful Eyes

SpaceX is preparing for another ambitious launch of its Starship rocket on Tuesday, marking the sixth test of the colossal spacecraft from its Texas base. The company is eyeing enhancements in hypersonic reentry and an innovative booster landing technique.

The test is set to draw significant attention with President-elect Donald Trump attending in person, alongside his son Donald Jr. and Senator Ted Cruz. The launch, scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, reflects the ongoing intersection of space exploration and political influence, particularly with Elon Musk, a noted Trump supporter.

This mission will also test multiple elements under real conditions, including the booster's return and Starship's ocean splashdown. Critical to its advancement, this flight involves numerous design modifications aimed at refining its future missions to the moon and Mars.

(With inputs from agencies.)