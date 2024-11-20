Strain on U.S. Air Defense Stocks Amid Global Conflicts

America's military readiness in the Asia-Pacific region is being challenged due to the depletion of air defenses, according to Admiral Sam Paparo. The top U.S. admiral highlighted that ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are significantly impacting stockpiles.

Speaking at a recent event, Admiral Paparo, who leads the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, stated that the use of Patriots and air-to-air missiles in these conflicts is affecting America's capacity to respond effectively. He pointed out the importance of honesty in acknowledging the strains these operations place on military resources.

The Indo-Pacific is recognized as a critical theater due to the potential threat posed by the People's Republic of China (PRC). This region demands both a substantial quantity and high quality of munitions, emphasizing the need for readiness amidst global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)