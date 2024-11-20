Trump's Strategic Moves Amidst Controversies

Among the notable developments in recent U.S. news, prosecutors have opposed Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss a hush money case. They are urging the court to set a schedule for litigation as Trump prepares for his presidency.

In Congress, a Republican bill aiming to restrict the chamber's first transgender member from using women's bathrooms has sparked controversy, highlighting ongoing debates over gender rights.

Elsewhere, Trump's selection of figures like Dr. Mehmet Oz for key government roles signals strategic positioning, as Texas school officials face scrutiny over voting to introduce Bible-infused curriculums amid church-state separation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)