MoEngage: Bridging the Future of Cross-Channel Marketing

MoEngage, a prominent player in customer engagement platforms, has earned the title of 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs for Q4 2024. This accolade reflects the company's commitment to innovation and providing agile solutions for marketers worldwide.

The recognition was highlighted by MoEngage's high marks for innovation and roadmap, alongside rave reviews from customers for satisfaction and collaborative partnership potential. The platform's AI Engine, Sherpa, utilizes Predictive and Generative AI to enhance real-time customer insights and personalized communication across eleven channels.

In a move to increase its technological edge, MoEngage announced a first-of-its-kind integration with Salesforce CRM. This bidirectional capability, alongside new features like Coupon management and Connected Apps, positions MoEngage at the forefront of cross-channel marketing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)