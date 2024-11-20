Revolutionary 'Third Eye' Empowers the Visually Impaired

In a remarkable feat at the IEEE ICRA@40 conference in Amsterdam, 17-year-old Arav Agarwal from India unveiled a pioneering device called the 'Third Eye'. This innovative creation, aimed at the visually impaired, allows the swift location of misplaced items through customized auditory cues.

Designed with a focus on user-friendliness and empowerment, the Third Eye is transforming everyday tasks for the blind community. With 2.2 billion people reported to be visually impaired as of 2023, Arav's Smart Auditory Item Locator offers a practical solution, reducing reliance on others for daily errands.

Arav, the youngest presenter at the conference, also co-founded an NGO, Parivartan, to make innovation accessible. Through his device and research, he continues to address global challenges, establishing a legacy of impactful and inclusive technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)