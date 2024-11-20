Left Menu

Revolutionary 'Third Eye' Empowers the Visually Impaired

Arav Agarwal, a 17-year-old, presented the 'Third Eye' device at IEEE ICRA@40, which assists the visually impaired by locating misplaced items using sound cues. His contribution highlights the practical impact of innovative technology in empowering individuals with disabilities, aiming for accessibility and inclusiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:52 IST
Revolutionary 'Third Eye' Empowers the Visually Impaired
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat at the IEEE ICRA@40 conference in Amsterdam, 17-year-old Arav Agarwal from India unveiled a pioneering device called the 'Third Eye'. This innovative creation, aimed at the visually impaired, allows the swift location of misplaced items through customized auditory cues.

Designed with a focus on user-friendliness and empowerment, the Third Eye is transforming everyday tasks for the blind community. With 2.2 billion people reported to be visually impaired as of 2023, Arav's Smart Auditory Item Locator offers a practical solution, reducing reliance on others for daily errands.

Arav, the youngest presenter at the conference, also co-founded an NGO, Parivartan, to make innovation accessible. Through his device and research, he continues to address global challenges, establishing a legacy of impactful and inclusive technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024