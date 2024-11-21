Left Menu

Neuralink's Leap Into Canada: Empowering Minds with Thought-Controlled Tech

Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk, gains Canadian approval for its first clinical trial involving a brain chip. This device enables paralyzed individuals to control digital devices with mere thoughts. Toronto's University Health Network hospital will conduct the trial procedure. Neuralink's technology also aims to restore movement and vision in patients.

21-11-2024
Neuralink, the brain chip startup founded by Elon Musk, announced it has received approval to conduct its first clinical trial in Canada. The trial will involve a device designed to help paralyzed individuals operate digital devices using only their thoughts.

The trial is set to take place at the University Health Network hospital in Toronto, where a complex neurosurgical procedure will implant the device into patients. Health Canada has not provided a comment regarding this development.

In the U.S., Neuralink has already trialed the device on two patients, with success in enabling one patient to play video games and design 3D objects. The pioneering tech aims to help disabled patients move, communicate, and potentially restore vision.

